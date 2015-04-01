California activists call for oil company subpoenas

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 1
SAN FRANCISCO, April 1 Billionaire environmental
activist Tom Steyer and the head of a consumer watchdog group on
Tuesday said California state lawmakers should subpoena oil
industry executives if they fail to answer questions about
February's gasoline price spike.
The call comes after oil executives were absent from a March
24 state Senate hearing in Sacramento examining the
dollar-a-gallon price spike that hit motorists in February.
The price increase coincided with an explosion at Exxon
Mobil Corp's Torrance refinery and a shutdown in
production at Tesoro Corp's Golden Eagle refinery in
Martinez due to a labor strike. The two companies control 55
percent of the state's refining capacity.
"It's outrageous that the oil industry would refuse to
answer for the $550 million extra California consumers were
forced to pay in February for their gasoline above the U.S.
average, particularly as the hearings proved the oil companies
were the ones profiting from the California price spike," Steyer
and Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog, said in a
letter to lawmakers.
About 14 California refineries produce the majority of the
gasoline consumed in state, which must meet higher environmental
standards than gasoline used elsewhere. California gasoline
prices are routinely among the highest in the nation and
fluctuate depending upon the ability of its refineries to
produce fuel.
Steyer and Court said they want to know why the refineries
did not act more quickly to increase supply when it became clear
that prices were going to spike, and why the companies did not
keep more inventory on hand.
They also question whether it was necessary for Tesoro to
stop production at the Martinez plant during the strike.
"Why did Tesoro tell investors that the company can continue
operating refineries indefinitely even with the steel worker
strike, yet shut down its refinery, precipitating the price
spike?" they said in the letter.
Exxon had no comment.
Tesoro representative Tina Barbee on Wednesday said the
refinery was in the final stages of a major turnaround
maintenance activity when the company received the strike notice
on Feb. 1.
"The safest option at that time was to idle the remaining
operating units and transition to operating the facility as a
terminal," she said.
The strike has since been resolved and the company expects
the 166,000 barrel-per-day facility to be back to normal
operating levels over the next two weeks, Barbee said.
