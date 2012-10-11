Ad blitz pummels support for California GMO-labeling proposal

* Proportion of likely "Yes" voters drops, "No" gains
* Opposition fundraising leads by margin of over 6-to-1
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 11 An intense advertising blitz, funded by
Monsanto Co and others, has eroded support for a
California ballot proposal that would require U.S. food makers
to disclose when their products contain genetically modified
organisms.
If California voters approve the measure in November, it
would be the first time U.S. food makers would have to label
products that contain GMOs, or ingredients whose DNA has been
manipulated by scientists.
For more than a week, the opposition group - funded by
Monsanto and PepsiCo Inc - has dominated television and
radio air time with ads portraying the labeling proposal as an
arbitrary set of new rules that will spawn frivolous lawsuits
and boost food prices, positions disputed by supporters.
Experts say the real risk is that food companies may be more
likely to stop using GMOs, than to label them.
That could disrupt U.S. food production because ingredients
like GM corn, soybeans and canola have for years been staples in
virtually every type of packaged food, from soup and tofu to
breakfast cereals and chips.
Support for the GMO labeling proposal has plummeted to 48.3
percent from 66.9 percent two weeks ago, according to an online
survey of likely California voters conducted by the California
Business Roundtable and Pepperdine University's School of Public
Policy.
At the same time, the proportion of respondents likely to
vote "no" on the measure - known as Proposition 37 - jumped to
40.2 percent from 22.3 percent two weeks ago, according to the
survey results released on Thursday.
"Clearly the 'No' side has more money and the advertising is
having an effect," Michael Shires, a Pepperdine professor who
oversees the survey cited above, told Reuters.
Funding for the effort to defeat the "Right to Know" ballot
initiative is led by chemical giants Monsanto and DuPont,
whose businesses also are the world's top sellers of genetically
modified seeds.
Monsanto has contributed just over $7 million to fight the
proposal, while DuPont has kicked in about $5 million. In all,
the "No on 37" camp has raised a total of $34.6 million,
according to filings with the California Secretary of State.
"Yes on 37" supporters - led by the Organic Consumers
Association and Joseph Mercola, a natural health information
provider - have donated just $5.5 million.
"When there's an initiative that's going to affect an
industry that can rally resources, they've usually been able to
stop it," said Shires. "It still could go either way."
If passed, California would join dozens of countries that
already have some requirements for labeling of genetically
engineered foods.
Supporters of the ballot initiative, including food and
environmental activists as well as organic growers, say
consumers have the right to know what's in the food they eat.
Many want GM products, which do not require premarket safety
assessments in the United States, cut from the food chain.
Industry says the products are safe, but there is a fiery
debate raging around the science.
Because foods made with GMOs are not labeled, it is
impossible to trace any food allergies or other ill effects
suffered by humans or animals, critics say.