FBI investigating new fiber cable attack in California

June 30 Three major cables delivering Internet
service to the Sacramento area were severed on Tuesday in what
appears to be a coordinated attack, a service provider said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was
investigating the incident, which appeared to be the latest in a
string of fiber cable cuts in the San Francisco Bay area over
the last year, according to special agent Greg Wuthrich of the
Bureau's San Francisco division.
The cut took place in Livermore, a city about 40 miles east
of San Francisco, Wuthrich said. He was not able to provide any
further information.
Wave Broadband said the fiber cables were physically severed
beginning at 4:20 a.m. local time (1220 GMT). Repairs are
underway, but Wave could not say when service would be restored.
The cables belong to Level 3 Communications and
Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Wave spokesman Mark Peterson
said. Wave is a customer of the two companies.
The disruption of Wave service was confined to suburban
areas of Sacramento, Peterson said.
Level 3 confirmed the fiber cut and said it was working to
restore service. Zayo officials could not immediately be reached
for comment.
