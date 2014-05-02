Verizon, AT&T say California probes their waste disposal

NEW YORK May 2 California is investigating whether top mobile carriers Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc illegally disposed of hazardous waste at their facilities in the state, the companies said in recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision.

The California Attorney General's office is determining whether the companies violated state hazardous waste laws when disposing of batteries, aerosol cans and electronic waste, according to a AT&T annual regulatory filing from February and a quarterly filing from October 2013.

The companies say they are cooperating with the investigations and reviewing their hazardous waste management. Using similar language in their separate filings, the companies said they could each be fined more than $100,000 but did not anticipate any material impact from the investigation.

Verizon declined to comment beyond its filing and AT&T declined to comment. (Reporting By Marina Lopes; Editing by David Gregorio)