UPDATE 1-JetBlue attendant who dumped cocaine and dashed nabbed in New York

NEW YORK, March 24 A JetBlue flight attendant
and former sprinter appeared in federal court in New York on
Thursday, six days after authorities say she dropped a bag
containing almost 70 pounds (32 kg) of cocaine at Los Angeles
International Airport, took off her shoes and dashed away.
Marsha Reynolds, 31, of Queens, a New York borough, was
charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
A U.S. magistrate judge in Brooklyn granted her release on a
$500,000 bond but put the order on hold until Friday to allow a
judge in California, where she would face trial, to weigh in.
Prosecutors also said in court they were searching for an
unidentified co-conspirator involved in the case but offered few
details.
The JetBlue Airways Corp employee, a college
sprinter and a former beauty pageant contestant, was randomly
selected for additional security screening on Friday evening at
Los Angeles airport's Terminal 4. She had two carry-on bags and
a large purse, according to authorities.
A Transportation Security Administration employee told an
FBI agent that Reynolds made a phone call and spoke in a foreign
language. After she was escorted to a screening area, she
dropped her luggage, took off her shoes and sprinted out of the
terminal.
The TSA worker did not pursue her in order to secure the
luggage, which contained 11 packages of cocaine weighing a total
of 68.5 pounds, according to court documents.
Reynolds turned herself in to federal agents on Wednesday at
John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. She was
apparently able to board a flight from Los Angeles after the
incident using her airline identification.
A spokesman for the family told reporters there was "more to
the story" and that additional facts would emerge as the case
proceeded.
JetBlue representatives did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. Prosecutors said she has worked for the
airline for six years and has been suspended due to the
incident.
