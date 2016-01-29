California senators seek methane leak task force in U.S. energy bill

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 29 The two U.S. Senators
representing California said on Friday they will propose a
federal task force to investigate the cause and response to the
massive natural gas leak near Los Angeles.
Democratic Senators Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein
announced they will introduce an amendment to a national energy
bill being debated by the Senate that would direct U.S. Energy
Secretary Ernest Moniz to lead a task force that will recommend
how to solve the ongoing methane leak and prevent future
incidents.
Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon
Natural Gas Storage Facility, which sprung a leak in October
that has not yet been sealed, has raised alarms about the danger
of aging oil and gas infrastructure.
There is little oversight of the 400 underground natural
gas storage facilities in 30 U.S. states.
"We have a responsibility not only to address this leak, but
also to ensure nothing like this ever happens again," Feinstein
said in a statement.
The amendment is one of nearly 100 that senators have
introduced or plan to offer next week, as the Senate works to
pass the country's first major energy bill in over eight years.
The bill, which aims to modernize the country's aging energy
infrastructure, is one of the few in Congress to have bipartisan
support.
Senate Majority Leader McConnell said he expects the
legislation to pass late next week, after members vote on the
list of amendments.
The California senators' proposal would direct Moniz to lead
a six-member intergovernmental task force to study the impacts
of the leak on affected communities as well as the environment
and issue its findings within six months.
Those findings and subsequent updates would help agencies
such as the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
help respond to the leak.
The task force would recommend whether to continue
operations at Aliso Canyon and other facilities in close
proximity to densely populated areas.
Other amendments the Senate will consider next week include
a proposal by Michigan Democrats to deal with another
environmental crisis - lead water contamination in Flint.
The proposal would also direct $200 million for a research
center to focus on the needs of children, and would also require
the EPA to warn the public of high lead levels in drinking water
if a state fails to do so.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, editing by G Crosse)