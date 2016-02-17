UPDATE 2-Gas company pleads innocent in massive California methane leak

(New throughout, adds not guilty plea from SoCal Gas, adds LOS
LOS ANGELES Feb 17 Southern California Gas Co
pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to criminal charges it waited
three days to report a huge methane leak that has forced
thousands of Los Angeles residents from their homes, officials
for the company and prosecutors said.
During an arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court
in Santa Clarita, attorneys for SoCal Gas also entered a not
guilty plea to the additional misdemeanor count of illegally
discharging air contaminants, the officials said.
If convicted, the division of San Diego-based Sempra Energy
could be fined up to $25,000 for each day it failed to
report the gas leak to the California Office of Emergency
Services, said Jane Robison, a spokeswoman for the county
district attorney.
The illegal discharge violation carries a fine of up to
$1,000 a day for each day of the leak, which began in October
and continued for about four months, until the gas flow was
halted last week.
The leak stemmed from an underground pipeline rupture at the
company's 3,600-acre (1,457-hectare) Aliso Canyon natural gas
storage field. Ranked as the largest such leak ever in
California, the escaping gas accounted for a fourth of all
methane emissions statewide at its height.
The stench of gas fumes sickened scores of people and
prompted the relocation of more than 6,600 households from the
northern Los Angeles community of Porter Ranch at the edge of
the field.
The utility said last Friday that infrared monitoring by
state regulators confirmed that a newly drilled relief well had
managed to finally halt the gas flow, though more work needed to
be done before the leak could be permanently sealed.
SoCal Gas said it detected the leak on Oct. 23, but the
charges accuse the company of waiting until Oct. 26 to report
it.
Company spokesman Javier Mendoza told Reuters the company
operated the gas storage facility in compliance with all
applicable laws and regulations and did not believe a criminal
prosecution was warranted.
"We provided a prompt notice of the leak to multiple
agencies," Mendoza said without elaborating.
The criminal case against SoCal Gas was filed on Feb. 2, the
same day California's attorney general filed a lawsuit expanding
a civil complaint previously brought against the utility by city
and county prosecutors. SoCal Gas also faces a slew of private
lawsuits filed on behalf of area residents.
The next court date in the criminal case is scheduled for
April 19, Robison said.
