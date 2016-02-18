UPDATE 3-Los Angeles-area methane leak declared permanently sealed

(Adds statewide scope of daily methane emissions at their peak,
paragraph 2)
By Paula Lehman
LOS ANGELES Feb 18 An underground natural gas
pipeline rupture that caused the largest-ever methane leak in
California has been permanently capped, paving the way for
thousands of displaced Los Angeles residents to return home,
state regulators said on Thursday.
The leak, which began in October and accounted for a fourth
of all daily methane emissions statewide at its height, was
confirmed by a series of independent laboratory tests to have
been successfully sealed as of Wednesday night, officials said.
The leak originated from a broken injection-well pipe deep
beneath the surface of the 3,600-acre (1,457-hectare) Aliso
Canyon natural gas storage field, owned by Southern California
Gas Co.
State officials said the uncontrolled release of 80,000 tons
of methane, the main component of natural gas and a far more
potent greenhouse agent than carbon dioxide, ranked as the
largest such discharge on record in California.
Environmental groups seized on the breach to call attention
to hazards posed by the state's aging fossil fuel energy
infrastructure, and Governor Jerry Brown declared the gas leak a
state emergency.
The stench of fumes from the site sickened scores of people
for weeks and prompted the temporary relocation of more than
6,600 households from the northern Los Angeles community of
Porter Ranch, located at the edge of the gas field.
Jason Marshall, chief deputy director of the California
Department of Conservation, said it was safe for residents to
return, and that the utility had agreed to continue paying their
relocation expenses through next Thursday morning.
The announcement came a day after the utility, a division of
San Diego-based Sempra Energy, pleaded not guilty to
criminal misdemeanor charges stemming from the leak, which
prosecutors said the company failed to report in a timely
manner. Local, state and regional authorities, as well as dozens
of residents, have also sued SoCal Gas.
In addition to facing possible fines and civil liability,
the utility expects pipeline repair costs and housing relocation
expenses will end up running about $300 million, said SoCal Gas
Chief Executive Officer Dennis Arriola.
The actual leak was apparently stanched late last week. The
utility said on Friday that infrared monitoring by state
regulators showed a newly drilled relief well had managed to
intercept the pipeline breach and halt the gas flow.
A series of follow-up emissions and infrastructure tests
confirmed that the cement plug pumped into the crippled
injection well pipe was holding, Marshall said.
(Reporting by Paula Lehman; Writing and additional reporting by
Steve Gorman; Editing by Bill Rigby, Lisa Shumaker and Peter
Cooney)