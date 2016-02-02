California attorney general sues over gas leak near Los Angeles

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 2 California's attorney general filed a lawsuit against Southern California Gas Company, alleging the company failed to contain a massive natural gas leak near Los Angeles, or report it to authorities.
The lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles state court and made public on Tuesday, seeks an injunction and civil penalties against the Sempra Energy division. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance