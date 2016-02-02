版本:
California attorney general sues over gas leak near Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 2 California's attorney general filed a lawsuit against Southern California Gas Company, alleging the company failed to contain a massive natural gas leak near Los Angeles, or report it to authorities.

The lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles state court and made public on Tuesday, seeks an injunction and civil penalties against the Sempra Energy division. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)

