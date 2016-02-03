UPDATE 4-L.A. prosecutors file criminal charges in methane leak near Los Angeles

(Adds criminal charges filed in Los Angeles)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 2 Los Angeles prosecutors filed
criminal charges against the Southern California Gas company on
Tuesday over a huge methane leak near the city that has forced
thousands of residents from their homes since October.
The four misdemeanor charges accuse SoCalGas, a division of
San Diego-based Sempra Energy, of failing to report the
release of hazardous materials following the underground
pipeline rupture and discharging air contaminants.
"While we recognize that neither the criminal charges nor
the civil lawsuits will offer the residents of Los Angeles
County a complete solution, it is important that Southern
California Gas Co. be held responsible for its criminal
actions," District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a written
statement.
Lacey's move came on the same day that California Attorney
General Kamala Harris sued Southern California Gas Co, accusing
the utility of violating state health and safety laws by failing
to promptly control the escaping gas and report the leak to
authorities.
The lawsuit also cites environmental damage caused by the
uncontrolled release of 80,000 metric tons of methane, the prime
component of natural gas and a far more potent greenhouse gas
than carbon dioxide.
The leak stems from an underground pipeline rupture at the
company's 3,600-acre (1,457-hectare) Aliso Canyon natural gas
storage field. The largest such leak ever in California, at its
height it accounted for a fourth of all methane emissions
statewide.
The lawsuit amends a civil complaint brought in December by
the Los Angeles city attorney and later joined by Los Angeles
County. It seeks civil penalties and court orders requiring the
utility to immediately take all steps necessary to mitigate the
leak, repair the damage and prevent future discharges.
Several attempts to halt the methane release have failed,
but the company said it hopes to plug the leak by the end of the
month through a relief well.
The company said in a statement it would "respond to the
lawsuit through the judicial process."
Last week, the South Coast Air Quality Management District
filed a separate lawsuit against SoCal Gas seeking civil
penalties of up to $250,000 a day for each of six
pollution-related health and safety code violations.
The methane fumes have sickened scores of people and
prompted the relocation of more than 6,600 households from the
Porter Ranch community at the edge of the crippled underground
gas storage field.
More than 20 private lawsuits have been filed on behalf of
some of those residents.
(Reporting Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles, Dan
Levine in San Francisco and Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing
by David Gregorio, Tom Brown and Bernard Orr)