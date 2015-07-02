INSIGHT-California's push for cleaner buses could edge out natural gas

| LOS ANGELES, July 2
LOS ANGELES, July 2 Fifteen years ago,
California led the way to cleaner transit buses with strict
tailpipe emissions standards that effectively ushered out diesel
as the primary fuel for buses in the state and replaced it with
natural gas.
Now, California is poised once again to take the lead, this
time by mandating a switch to so-called "zero-emission" buses by
2040.
The new push by California's powerful Air Resources Board
(CARB) has the potential to marginalize natural gas as a bus
fuel in the same way its adoption once marginalized diesel.
In response, the California Natural Gas Vehicle Coalition
has proposed expanding the definition of "zero-emission
vehicles" to include not just electric buses, but also those
powered by so-called "renewable natural gas," which is produced
from cow manure or decomposing organic matter in landfills.
Whereas regular natural gas offers a reduction in greenhouse
gases of about 15 to 20 percent over diesel, renewable natural
gas offers a reduction of about 90 percent over diesel,
according to the coalition .
"That's going to be a tremendous step forward over where we
are today," said Tim Carmichael, president of the coalition,
which includes T. Boone Pickens-backed fuel provider Clean
Energy Fuels Corp, utility Sempra Energy and
engine maker Westport Innovations Inc, among others.
The stakes are high. About 60 percent of California buses
now run on compressed natural gas, or CNG, compared with 17
percent nationwide. And with roughly one seventh of the nation's
67,000 transit buses operating on California's roads, the state
is a crucial market for both bus manufacturers and fuel
suppliers.
TRADE-OFFS
California's 12-member Air Resources Board will decide the
issue next year after a review of available bus technologies.
But so far, it has said it is disinclined to allow anything but
true zero-emission transit vehicles, citing a state goal of
reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 80 percent below 1990
levels by 2050.
"We are looking at zero emissions where feasible," said Tony
Brasil, a CARB official.
One impediment to that approach could be whether the
available electric and fuel cell buses can meet the needs of the
state's transit agencies.
As of March, there were 22 battery-powered electric buses
and 7 fuel-cell powered buses in California transit fleets,
according to CARB.
Today, agencies looking to purchase electric buses can
choose between vehicles that need to be removed from service for
hours of charging every 155 miles or so-called "fast-charging"
buses that must stop for 5 minutes of recharging after traveling
about 30 miles. By contrast, buses powered by diesel or natural
gas can travel about 300 miles before refueling.
Another potential issue is that power delivery systems at
transit agencies would likely need to be upgraded to accommodate
electric buses.
"If you have a yard with 200 buses, is there enough power in
the neighborhood to run that at this point?" asked Steve Miller,
chair of the California Transit Association's zero emissions bus
task force. "We'd like to see that vetted out prior to a
regulation going on the books."
Fuel cell buses have a much longer range than those powered
by battery, but they also lack fueling infrastructure.
MATTERS OF COST
Critics of the proposed regulation have also cited expense
as a factor. Battery electric buses typically cost about
$800,000, compared with $525,000 for a natural gas bus and less
than $500,000 for a diesel bus. Fuel cell buses currently cost
about $1.3 million.
But electric bus advocates counter by citing the higher cost
of natural gas. Fueling a natural gas bus costs about $27,000
annually, compared with $10,500 in electricity cost for an
electric bus, according to CARB.
Electric buses, advocates note, also have lower maintenance
expenses, which means the cost of maintaining an electric bus is
roughly equivalent to that of one powered by natural gas when
figured over the 12-year average lifespan of a bus.
CARB has pledged to spend up to $70 million to support
purchases of electric buses this year.
The state is also supporting electric bus production.
Proterra, a startup electric bus manufacturer, will open a new
factory in California later this year with help from a $3
million state grant, and China's BYD was given state tax breaks
to make its buses in the state.
But even with financial support, transit agencies worry that
their systems would have to undergo massive logistical changes
to accommodate large numbers of battery electric buses.
Steve Schupak, who is running the Los Angeles County
Metropolitan Transportation Authority's test of five BYD
electric buses, said switching even 15 percent of the agency's
fleet over to electric buses "would drastically change the way
we operate."
With renewable natural gas, the industry argues, buses can
achieve "near zero" emissions without the higher cost of
vehicles that are still unproven on the road in large numbers.
Moreover, the natural gas players say, even electric buses
aren't true zero-emission vehicles. They are pressing CARB to
also consider the greenhouse gases emitted by power plants in
generating electricity for buses.
"Will you just be using natural gas generation to charge the
buses?" said Rodger Schwecke, vice president of customer
solutions for the Southern California Gas Company.
For the present, at least, demand for renewable natural gas
is on the rise, as transit agencies seek short-term ways to
reduce their climate emissions. Los Angeles County's transit
agency, the nation's second-largest, says it plans to switch all
of its buses to run on RNG, a move that will reduce its carbon
emissions by more than 78 percent without investing in
additional infrastructure, according to spokesman Paul Gonzales.
Clean Energy Fuels, the nation's largest provider of natural
gas fuel for transportation, said it is on track to sell 40
million gallons of RNG this year, double what it sold last year.
(Editing by Terry Wade and Sue Horton)