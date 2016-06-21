California's last operating nuclear power plant to close by 2025

June 21 California's only functioning nuclear
power plant will close by 2025 and be replaced by renewables,
energy efficiency and storage under an agreement announced on
Tuesday by its owner, PG&E Corp, labor unions and
environmental groups.
PG&E said it would not seek to relicense the two reactors at
the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant beyond their current
operating licenses, which expire in 2024 and 2025. The company
cited California's goal of producing 50 percent of its power
from renewables by 2030 and ambitious energy efficiency targets
for the move, saying those policies had reduced the need for
electricity from Diablo Canyon.
The announcement is the latest in a series from nuclear
operators moving to shut reactors. U.S. power prices have
collapsed due to low gas prices, making it uneconomic to keep
running or make needed repairs to the nuclear units
. The owners of California's San Onofre nuclear
power plant announced its retirement in 2013 following the
detection of a leak in a steam generator tube.
Replacing Diablo Canyon with renewable power will cost less
than relicensing the nuclear plant and operating it through
2044, PG&E said, citing the decline in the cost of renewables.
"California's energy landscape is changing dramatically,"
PG&E Chief Executive Tony Earley said in a statement. He added
that nuclear power was "an important bridge strategy to help
ensure that power remains affordable and reliable and that we do
not increase the use of fossil fuels while supporting
California's vision for the future."
PG&E also said it would make a voluntary commitment to
source 55 percent of its power supplies from renewables by 2031.
Groups that said they support PG&E's plan include the
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1245,
Coalition of California Utility Employees, Friends of the Earth,
Natural Resources Defense Council, Environment California and
Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility.
There are currently 100 operating reactors in the United
States, with a total capacity near 100,000 megawatts, generating
about 20 percent of the nation's total power. Nuclear power
provided about 8.5 percent of California's power mix in 2014.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Dan Grebler)