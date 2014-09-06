California judge throws out lawsuit targeting crude by rail facility

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 A San Francisco Superior Court judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by environmental groups against Kinder Morgan's Richmond, California, rail terminal, which quietly began unloading crude oil from trains this year, saying the plaintiffs waited too long to file their complaint.

The groups argued that since the company was given permission from regulators to begin accepting the deliveries without public notice, they were not immediately aware of the change.

Judge Peter Busch acknowledged there were "deep concerns" about the new cargo, which passes through the densely populated city of Richmond but said the plaintiffs missed the 180-day window to request that the permit be revoked. (Reporting by Rory Carroll and Jennifer Chaussee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)