UPDATE 1-California judge throws out lawsuit targeting crude by rail facility

By Rory Carroll and Jennifer Chaussee
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 A San Francisco Superior
Court judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by
environmental groups against Kinder Morgan's Richmond,
California, rail terminal, which quietly began unloading crude
oil from trains this year, saying the plaintiffs waited too long
to file their complaint.
The groups argued that since the company was given
permission from regulators to begin accepting the deliveries
without public notice, they were not immediately aware of the
change.
Judge Peter Busch acknowledged there were "deep concerns"
about the new cargo, which passes through the densely populated
city of Richmond, but said the plaintiffs missed the 180-day
window to request that the permit be revoked.
Suma Peesapati, an attorney for the environmental groups
that brought the suit, said the company and regulators knowingly
deceived the public.
"This is just how the agencies and industry win - hide the
information, make the change under the cover of night, and hope
people don't notice while the clock winds down on any hope to
stop these dangerous and callous developments," she said.
Kinder Morgan and the regulator, the Bay Area Air Quality
Management District, said they followed the law as written and
denied doing anything in secret. California law does not require
public notification or an environmental review for the permit,
which was issued in February.
Friday's ruling was met with hisses from environmentalists
who attended the hearing, some of whom participated in a protest
the previous day where they chained themselves to a fence at the
facility.
The Kinder Morgan terminal is the most substantial
oil-by-rail facility in the state, handling up to 72,000 barrels
per day. The crude is unloaded from incoming trains and placed
on trucks bound for a Tesoro-owned refinery in Martinez.
The number of trains ferrying crude oil by rail to
California from Canada and North Dakota's Bakken shale formation
has jumped dramatically in recent years, prompting safety and
environmental concerns.
In July 2013, a train carrying crude oil derailed and
exploded in a town in the Canadian province of Quebec, killing
47 people.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll and Jennifer Chaussee; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker and Ken Wills)