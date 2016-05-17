UPDATE 3-Plains All American Pipeline indicted in Santa Barbara oil spill

(Adds latest tally of wildlife casualties linked to spill)
By Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES May 17 A Houston-based pipeline
company has been indicted in California on 46 criminal charges
stemming from a major oil spill last year that forced beach
closures and fouled miles of shoreline near Santa Barbara,
prosecutors said on Tuesday.
The indictment returned by a Santa Barbara County grand jury
on Monday accuses Plains All American Pipeline LP of
four felonies, including knowingly discharging a pollutant into
state waters, county District Attorney Joyce Dudley told a news
conference.
The bulk of the remaining 42 misdemeanor counts contained in
the indictment relate to wildlife losses blamed on the May 19,
2015, rupture of an oil pipeline that federal inspectors have
found was badly worn by corrosion, officials said.
The latest tally of wildlife deaths linked to the spill
includes 221 seabirds - mostly brown pelicans, common murres and
Pacific loons - and 138 marine mammals, principally California
sea lions, state officials said.
Both the company and one of its employees, James Buchanan,
41, an environmental and regulatory compliance specialist, were
charged with misdemeanor violations of failing to provide timely
notice of the spill to authorities.
Dudley declined to discuss the charges further until the
indictment is unsealed, likely within a few weeks. An
arraignment is set for June 6.
Attorney General Kamala Harris said the company, if
convicted, faces penalties of $1 million to $2.8 million.
Buchanan could face up to three years in prison if found guilty.
Plains said criminal prosecution was unwarranted, adding it
has spent more than $150 million on spill response, cleanup and
related efforts.
"Plains believes that neither the company nor any of its
employees engaged in any criminal behavior at any time in
connection with this accident," it said.
Harris said the indictment sends the message that "any
company that is operating in our state and transporting crude
oil and doing it in a way that is irresponsible and in violation
of the law will be held accountable."
Federal authorities reported 1,700 to 2,500 barrels of crude
gushed onto the shore and into the Pacific when Plains'
underground pipeline, Line 901, burst along a coastal highway
about 20 miles (32 km) west of Santa Barbara. The
company later revised its upper estimate of the spill to 3,400
barrels.
Experts say the spill ranks as the largest to hit the
ecologically sensitive but energy-rich coastline northwest of
Los Angeles since a massive 1969 offshore blowout dumped up to
100,000 barrels into the Santa Barbara Channel.
The 2015 spill occurred at the edge of a national marine
sanctuary and state-designated underwater preserve teeming with
marine mammals, birds and fish. The area also hosts nearly two
dozen offshore oil platforms.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)