Plains All sets no timeline to restart California pipeline after spill

June 3 Plains All American Pipeline said
no timeline has been set for the restart of its pipeline which
spilled hundreds of barrels of oil on the coast of Santa Barbara
last month.
The oil and gas MLP said it could not estimate the costs
related to the spill and the civil, regulatory or criminal
proceedings that may be brought against it, but expects its
insurance to cover some of these costs.
The company maintained its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA
forecast of $435 million-$485 million. (1.usa.gov/1JrfrIt)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)