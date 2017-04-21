California rains muddy farm fields, higher vegetable prices soak shoppers

| SALINAS, Calif., April 21
SALINAS, Calif., April 21 Record rains are a
double-edged sword for California's Salinas Valley: While the
recent deluge virtually ended the state's historic drought, it
also created muddy, unworkable fields - sending prices for
everything from kale to cauliflower soaring.
The famed agricultural region just south of Silicon Valley
is usually a springtime sea of green vegetables. But this year,
there are patches of brown unplanted dirt in "America's salad
bowl," which supplies more than 60 percent of the country's leaf
lettuce and almost half of its broccoli.
"Most fields under normal conditions would be planted at
this point," Jerrett Stoffel, vice president of operations at
Taylor Farms, said in an interview at the privately held
company's sprawling outpost in Salinas, California.
Taylor Farms is a major provider of produce to customers
such as grocer Kroger Co and burrito seller Chipotle
Mexican Grill Inc.
"No matter whether you live here or you live in Boston,
you're going to see the impact" on supply and prices, Stoffel
said.
Salinas has been struck by a series supply-squeezing events,
said Roland Fumasi, a Rabobank analyst who covers the fresh
fruit, vegetable and flower sectors.
Unusually hot weather in desert growing areas such as Yuma,
Arizona, and California's Imperial Valley during December and
January resulted in early harvests. California's 90-mile long
Salinas Valley, which runs from Salinas to King City, couldn't
fill the supply gap because heavy rains in January and February
delayed or prevented some planting.
And, more recent rains have lowered yields and delayed
harvests for some crops that are in the ground.
Since Oct. 1, Salinas has received 16.4 inches of rain,
significantly more than normal rainfall of almost 12 inches
annually, said Eric Boldt, a National Weather Service
meteorologist.
California's rainy season usually wraps up at the end of
April, and the 14-day weather outlook suggests that is holding,
Boldt said.
"By the middle of next month, we might be pretty close to
normal supply-side conditions," said Fumasi. "If we were to get
heavy rains, then all bets are off."
The supply crimp sent up wholesale prices, which are usually
passed on to shoppers.
Prices for boxes of California spinach and kale were up 20
percent and 87 percent, respectively, for the first two weeks of
April versus the same period in 2016, according to data from the
U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The moves have been more dramatic for broccoli and
cauliflower. Broccoli more than tripled to $30.21 per box from
$9.08; cauliflower is at $37.52 versus $13.74, USDA data as of
April 15 shows.
Doug Classen, vice president of sales at the Nunes Co, which
grows and ships Foxy brand produce, said there are few options
for filling the supply gap since there is not much product
coming from Mexico and other parts of the United States.
When asked about the area's supply prospects, Classen
uttered words unthinkable just a year ago: "Let's put it this
way, I don't want to see any more rain."
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by David
Gregorio)