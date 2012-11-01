California ballot holds credit risk for school districts

* Two measures on ballot propose tax hikes
* New spending cuts would strike already tight budgets
* Fewer school days could be the only option left
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 1 If voters in California
next week reject ballot measures to raise taxes, school
districts in the Golden State will be among the first victims of
spending cuts - a major concern not only for teachers and
parents but also bondholders.
According to the latest polls, support for Proposition 30,
the measure Governor Jerry Brown proposed to raise personal
income and sales taxes, stands at below 50 percent for the Nov.6
vote. A rival measure - Proposition 38, which would also
increase taxes - appears to be backed by even fewer voters.
If Proposition 30 fails, the state government will impose $6
billion in so-called "trigger cuts" that mostly fall on
education spending to try to keep its books balanced.
New spending cuts in the middle of the new school year may
be devastating for many school districts with already
cash-strapped budgets, said John Deasy, superintendent of the
Los Angeles Unified School District.
Deasy's district, California's largest, has already cut $2.7
billion over the past three years. "It's dire," he said.
The $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market has already
been roiled by three bankruptcy cases filed in California this
year, and two major rating agencies, Moody's and Fitch, are
concerned about the two tax measures.
Credit downgrades could follow for the state's school
districts if voters reject the measures.
Deeper education spending cuts would "amplify existing
fiscal challenges and could result in a heightened level of
downgrades over the next one to two years as districts adjust to
potentially lower baseline funding levels," Fitch Ratings said
in report seen by Reuters that will be published on Thursday.
Moody's Investors Service expects as many as 150 of the 327
California school districts it rates to suffer extra budgetary
pressure if voters reject both Proposition 30 and Proposition
38. The 327 districts have approximately $43 billion in total
outstanding debt. Moody's ratings on the districts range from
'Aa1' to 'Baa1.'
"Further options for expense reductions are diminished,"
Fitch analyst Scott Monroe said.
NO MORE 'LOW HANGING FRUIT'
California's school districts have lost a total of $20
billion in state funds over the last five years as the state
tried to put its finances in order.
Spending for non-classroom activities has already been
slashed to the bone so the only option is to cut funds for
teachers and reduce teaching time, said Molly McGee Hewitt, head
of the California Association of School Business Officials.
Teachers should brace for furloughs as districts may need to
cut the school year by up three weeks to help reduce expenses if
Proposition 30 fails, McGee Hewitt said.
"There's no low hanging fruit left. We're talking about
cutting the school year," she said.
San Diego's school district, the second largest in the
state, already has a plan in place to furlough teachers for 14
days if voters reject Brown's tax measure, said Bernie
Rhinerson, the district's chief of staff.
By contrast, officials for Palo Alto's school district
believe they will be able to avoid cutting the school year given
its strong reserves, said Kevin Skelly, superintendent of the
12,000-student district neighboring Stanford University.
"We've built our budget on the basis of the measures not
passing," Skelly said. "We'll dip into reserves if either of the
measures don't pass."
Tapping rainy-day funds for many districts will, however, be
a one-time solution and their finances will be under pressure
again in the next school year, Skelly said.
Fitch agrees. While most districts have sufficient resources
to weather cuts over the near term, in the longer term they face
a number of challenges on top of reduced state funds, according
to Monroe and fellow Fitch analyst Alan Gibson.
Those challenges include inflation and wage pressures,
deferred capital needs, school enrollments that could rebound
while state funding remains lean and rising health care costs
and retirement related expenses.
The $155.3 billion California State Teachers' Retirement
System faces a $64.5 billion unfunded liability, which is the
difference over 30 years between the value its assets and its
obligation to its members.