Police in Los Angeles seek "unauthorized person" at airport -KTLA

WASHINGTON Nov 19 Police are searching the Los Angeles International Airport, commonly known as LAX, for an "unauthorized person" who tried to board a JetBlue flight on Thursday, KTLA television station reported.

The flight was scheduled to depart for New York early in the morning, but airport police received a call that an unauthorized person was trying to use a boarding bridge to enter an aircraft, according to KTLA, a Tribune Media Co broadcaster.

The flight was then delayed while the plane was towed to a remote area of the airfield for a Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad to conduct a search, KTLA said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)

