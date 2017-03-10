California paves way to self-driving car tests without humans

| DETROIT, March 10
car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of
self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of
the year, state officials said Friday.
The state's Department of Motor Vehicles is seeking public
comment on proposed regulations for driverless testing and
public use of autonomous vehicles that will no longer be
required to have conventional manual controls such as steering
wheels and pedals.
Current regulations require such vehicles to have those
controls, as well as a backup driver.
The proposed change provides a path to the eventual sale and
deployment of self-driving vehicles in California, state
transportation secretary Brian Kelly said in a statement.
The state has licensed 27 companies to test driverless
vehicles on public roads, including vehicle manufacturers from
BMW to Tesla Inc; suppliers such as Delphi
Automotive Plc and Nvidia Corp; technology
companies such as Alphabet Inc's Waymo and China's
Baidu Inc; and a long list of self-driving startups
such as Zoox, Drive.ai, AutoX and PlusAI. Also licensed are
China-funded electric vehicle startups NextEV and Faraday
Future.
Earlier this week, California granted a testing permit to
ride services firm Uber Technologies after a legal
standoff last December.
The proposed regulations enable manufacturers to certify
that their driverless test vehicles can operate without
conventional controls. The cars must meet federal safety
standards or have an exemption from the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration, DMV Deputy Director Brian Soublet said in
a media briefing on Friday.
The state will "rely heavily" on the federal guidelines for
self-driving vehicles released last fall by the agency, Soublet
said.
Driverless vehicles must also have a remote operator who is
capable of monitoring the vehicle's operation and communicating
with any passengers.
A number of automakers have said they plan to begin
deploying self-driving vehicles, some of them in commercial
fleets, by 2020-2021.
California initiated a 45-day public comment period,
starting Friday, on the proposed rules changes, to be followed
by a public hearing on April 25.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Richard
Chang)