UPDATE 1-California expects to complete Aliso Canyon natgas review in early 2017

(Adds state reports on peak winter demand)
Dec 1 California agencies expect to complete
their safety review of Southern California Gas' (SoCalGas) Aliso
Canyon in early 2017, preventing the utility from injecting
natural gas into the Los Angeles storage facility for at least
the first half of winter.
SoCalGas shut the facility in October 2015 after a massive
leak forced the evacuation of thousands in the Porter Ranch area
of Los Angeles.
In past years, the facility, which is the largest in the
state, provided much of the fuel used to keep the region's homes
and businesses warm in the winter and fuel power generators and
refineries.
The California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil,
Gas, and Geothermal Resources (DOGGR) said its review of
SoCalGas' safety tests at the facility required "significant
time, effort, and additional data from (the utility), and will
not be complete before the end of 2016."
"With safety as our top priority," DOGGR said it will set a
meeting once it completed the safety review sometime in early
2017. The division said it will give interested parties at least
15 days' notice of the meeting.
Several local groups have called on the state to shut the
facility, claiming it is not safe to operate.
Officials at Sempra Energy, which owns SoCalGas,
were not immediately available for comment.
SoCalGas sought state permission to re-inject gas into the
facility on Nov. 1 to rebuild supplies before the winter heating
season.
California agencies have said in a report that SoCalGas
could have a tough time meeting a forecast peak demand of 5.2
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on the coldest days this
winter without Aliso Canyon.
The state required SoCalGas to keep 15 bcf in the 86-bcf
facility to minimize risk of gas shortages that could result in
electricity outages.
But that may not be enough to prevent the utility from
curtailing supplies to power plants and other industrial
facilities, like refineries, according to the state reports.
Those reports showed that in past years SoCalGas has pulled
gas from Aliso Canyon on an almost daily basis during the
coldest winter months to meet demand.
DOGGR said on its website that 31 of the 114 wells at the
site passed all safety tests. The balance remain temporarily
sealed.
Before the leak, Aliso Canyon was able to deliver almost 1.9
bcfd. But, SoCalGas has not said how much it may be able to
withdraw from wells that passed tests.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
James Dalgleish)