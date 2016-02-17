U.S. judge instructs Apple to break into phone of San Bernardino shooter

BRIEF-Forest City Realty Trust enters MoU to settle class action pending in Maryland
* Forest City Realty Trust - entered MoU relating to proposed settlement of a putative consolidated class action, derivative litigation pending in maryland
WASHINGTON Feb 16 A U.S. judge on Tuesday instructed Apple to help the Federal Bureau of Investigation break into a phone authorities say belonged to Syed Rizwan Farook, one of the alleged killers in the Dec. 2 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California.
FBI Director James Comey told members of the U.S. Congress last week that federal investigators have still been unable to access the contents of a cellphone belonging to one of the shooters due to encryption technology. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Leidos Holdings - single-award, firm fixed-price contract has one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, total contract value of $45 million
* Sanchez Production Partners reports first quarter 2017 operating and financial results