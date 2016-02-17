U.S. judge instructs Apple to break into phone of San Bernardino shooter

WASHINGTON Feb 16 A U.S. judge on Tuesday instructed Apple to help the Federal Bureau of Investigation break into a phone authorities say belonged to Syed Rizwan Farook, one of the alleged killers in the Dec. 2 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California.

FBI Director James Comey told members of the U.S. Congress last week that federal investigators have still been unable to access the contents of a cellphone belonging to one of the shooters due to encryption technology. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Sandra Maler)