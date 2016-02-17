版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 17日 星期三 09:07 BJT

U.S. judge instructs Apple to break into phone of San Bernardino shooter

| WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON Feb 16 A U.S. judge on Tuesday instructed Apple to help the Federal Bureau of Investigation break into a phone authorities say belonged to Syed Rizwan Farook, one of the alleged killers in the Dec. 2 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California.

FBI Director James Comey told members of the U.S. Congress last week that federal investigators have still been unable to access the contents of a cellphone belonging to one of the shooters due to encryption technology. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐