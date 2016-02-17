UPDATE 4-Apple opposes order to help unlock California shooter's phone

(Adds comment from Apple CEO Tim Cook)
By Dustin Volz and Joseph Menn
WASHINGTON Feb 16 Apple Inc opposed a
court ruling on Tuesday that ordered it to help the FBI break
into an iPhone recovered from a San Bernardino shooter,
heightening a dispute between tech companies and law enforcement
over the limits of encryption.
Chief Executive Tim Cook said the court's demand threatened
the security of Apple's customers and had "implications far
beyond the legal case at hand." (apple.co/1Lt7ReW)
Earlier on Tuesday, Judge Sheri Pym of U.S. District Court
in Los Angeles said that Apple must provide "reasonable
technical assistance" to investigators seeking to unlock the
data on an iPhone 5C that had been owned by Syed Rizwan Farook.
That assistance includes disabling the phone's auto-erase
function, which activates after 10 consecutive unsuccessful
passcode attempts, and helping investigators to submit passcode
guesses electronically.
Federal prosecutors requested the court order to compel
Apple to assist the investigation into the Dec. 2 shooting
rampage by Farook and his wife, killing 14 and injuring 22
others. The two were killed in a shootout with police.
The FBI has been investigating the couple's potential
communications with Islamic State and other militant groups.
"Apple has the exclusive technical means which would assist
the government in completing its search, but has declined to
provide that assistance voluntarily," prosecutors said.
U.S. government officials have warned that the expanded use
of strong encryption is hindering national security and criminal
investigations.
Technology experts and privacy advocates counter that
forcing U.S. companies to weaken their encryption would make
private data vulnerable to hackers, undermine the security of
the Internet and give a competitive advantage to companies in
other countries.
In a letter to customers posted on Apple's website, Cook
said the FBI wanted the company "to build a backdoor to the
iPhone" by making a new version of the iPhone operating system
that would circumvent several security features.
"The government is asking Apple to hack our own users and
undermine decades of security advancements that protect our
customers - including tens of millions of American citizens -
from sophisticated hackers and cybercriminals," Cook said.
He said Apple was "challenging the FBI's demands" and that
it would be "in the best interest of everyone to step back and
consider the implications."
In a similar case last year, Apple told a federal judge in
New York that it was "impossible" for the company to unlock its
devices that run an operating system of iOS 8 or higher.
According to prosecutors, the phone belonging to Farook ran
on iOS 9.
Prosecutors said Apple could still help investigators by
disabling "non-encrypted barriers that Apple has coded into its
operating system."
Apple and Google both adopted strong default encryption in
late 2014, amid growing digital privacy concerns spurred in part
by the leaks from former National Security Agency contractor
Edward Snowden.
Forensics expert Jonathan Zdziarski said on Tuesday that
Apple might have to write custom code to comply with the order,
presenting a novel question to the court about whether the
government could order a private company to hack its own device.
Zdziarski said that, because the San Bernardino shooting was
being investigated as a terrorism case, investigators would be
able to work with the NSA and the CIA on cracking the phone.
Those U.S. intelligence agencies could likely break the
iPhone's encryption without Apple's involvement, he said.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Additional reporting by Joseph Menn,
Dan Levine and Shivam Srivastava; Editing by Cynthia Osterman,
Lisa Shumaker and Robin Paxton)