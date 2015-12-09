U.S.'s Lynch says no indication California shooting couple were part of wider cell

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Dec 9 The United States has no indication that a couple who killed 14 people in California were part of a wider cell which planned more attacks, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Wednesday.
Lynch, speaking to reporters in London, said the radicalisation of the couple seemed to have been going on for some time. She said she had no information that another attack was planned by the couple.
Tashfeen Malik, 29, and her husband, Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, stormed a gathering of his work colleagues in San Bernardino, California, last Wednesday, opening fire with assault-style rifles.
They were killed a few hours later in a shootout with police. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.