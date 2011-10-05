UPDATE 2-Two dead, seven wounded in California shootings

(Adds details throughout)
By Emmett Berg
CUPERTINO, Calif Oct 5 A disgruntled worker
opened fire on Wednesday at a Northern California cement plant
and quarry, killing two people and injuring six, police said.
The gunman, identified as Shareef Allman, was also
suspected of shooting a woman contract worker for Hewlett
Packard (HPQ.N) during an attempted carjacking a short time
later, Santa Clara County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Jose Cardoza
said.
Witnesses told detectives that authorities were looking for
a man matching Allman's description who ran from the second
shooting, Cardoza said.
"We believe him to still be in the area. Several tactical
teams are conducting yard-to-yard searches," he said.
Witnesses told police that Allman had arrived at a safety
meeting at the Lehigh Southwest Cement Permanente Plant in
Cupertino at about 4:30 a.m. armed with a handgun and rifle,
and opened fire on his co-workers, Cardoza said.
Witnesses and victims said Allman, in his 40s, shot eight
people within two minutes before fleeing in a dark colored
vehicle, Cardoza said.
"He was unhappy and disgruntled, according to witnesses and
victims," he said. "We don't know if it was work or family
issues."
The cement plant is part of Germany's HeidelbergCement AG
(HEIG.DE), the world's No. 3 construction materials group.
A spokesman for the plant declined to comment, saying the
company would issue a statement later on Wednesday.
"Today is a somber day. Our close-knit community was
violently attacked, and we will continue to feel the shocks of
this violence for some time," U.S. Representative Michael Honda
said in a statement. His district includes Cupertino.
One of the victims from the cement plant shooting was
treated and released from a local hospital. The conditions of
the other five people were not immediately available.
The woman shot in the attempted carjacking, whose name was
not released, was in fair condition at Santa Clara Valley
Medical Center.
A spokesman for HP said that its campus, near where the
attempted carjacking took place, had been closed because of the
shooting and the company was working with local authorities.
The spokesman confirmed that she was in "safe, stable and
noncritical condition."
