Reporters allowed into California shooters' home, FBI defends its search

| NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Dec 4 The decision by a
landlord on Friday to allow news reporters into the home of the
couple who massacred 14 people in California provoked outrage on
social media but likely broke no laws, legal and media experts
said.
In an unusual scene carried live by major television
networks, dozens of journalists, including Reuters employees,
swarmed through the townhouse where Tashfeen Malik and her
husband Syed Farook had lived with their six-month-old daughter.
Malik, 29, and Farook, 28, were killed in a shootout with
police hours after the attack at a social services agency in San
Bernardino on Wednesday, during which 14 people were killed and
21 were wounded.
The landlord, Doyle Miller, used a crowbar to pry away
plywood that was barricading the door, and told reporters the
Federal Bureau of Investigation had cleared the apartment and
said he could open it.
Reporters rifled through documents, picked up baby toys and
thumbed through family photos, all live on television. Neighbors
also appeared to freely enter the home.
The townhouse contained several religious books, including a
children's book called "Islamic Manners," and a tapestry on the
wall bearing Arabic script. A crib with several colorful
blankets and a prayer rug were inside a baby's room.
Negative reaction on social media was swift and widespread.
Wesley Lowery, a national security reporter for the
Washington Post, on Twitter called the scene "a massive failure
of two vital institutions - media and law enforcement."
Mohammad Abuershaid, an attorney for the family, said they
felt that the media's entry into the house was "an invasion of
privacy." He said photographers and camera crews were "taking
unacceptable pictures of private things in the house, such as
family photos and clothing."
"It was kind of like a blitz," he said, adding that the FBI
"should have had better control over this house."
FBI: NOT A CRIME SCENE
Some questioned how agents could have finished searching the
townhouse, as part of what the FBI is describing as a "federal
terrorism investigation," in just 24 hours. At one point, as CNN
aired live video of the apartment, the network's analyst, Harry
Houck, said he had "chills down my spine" that reporters were
handling potential evidence.
"Now you have thousands of fingerprints all over inside of
this crime scene," he said.
In response to Reuters, Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for
the FBI in Los Angeles, said it was not a "crime scene" and that
it was irresponsible for news organizations to suggest the
agency had not taken enough time to search the townhouse. At 24
hours, the search was actually longer than the typical property
search, she said.
"We did a very thorough search and took our time and
completed it," she said. "There are cases where we need to
preserve a location, but that's extremely rare."
'OVERWHELMING' SCENE
The constitution mandates that the FBI release private
property to the owner once it completes its search, said Rory
Little, a former U.S. Justice Department official.
Representatives for local police departments, including the
San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, said the FBI controlled the
crime scene.
Karen Carrera, a San Francisco attorney who has represented
tenants, said the landlord could theoretically face legal action
from the Farook estate because California law requires landlords
to preserve a tenant's belongings. But, she said, it was unclear
whether damages could be collected if no items were taken.
Miller told reporters he allowed the media to enter but said
he was surprised at how "overwhelming" the scene quickly became.
News organizations likely would not be legally liable for
going in with the landlord's permission, said Robert Drechsel, a
professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism
and Mass Communication.
Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of
California in Los Angeles, said newsgathering is also exempted
from state law regarding the commercial use of images.
The only potential legal issue, experts said, could be
showing the personal information of living people, such as the
social security card and driver's license belonging to Farook's
mother that MSNBC briefly displayed on camera.
Regardless of the law, Dreschel said, the decision to carry
live coverage while reporters examined personal items not
clearly connected to the shooters, such as photographs of family
members, raised ethical questions, he said.
"What great new information and insight did this provide
that made it so important that not only everyone rush in, in a
big herd, but also put this on-air live and show personal
items?" Drechsel said.
MSNBC immediately began trending on social media after
showing the mother's identification cards, as outraged
commenters faulted the network for disregarding privacy.
The network said in a statement that it had entered with
permission from the landlord. And, it added, "We regret that we
briefly showed images of photographs and identification cards
that should not have been aired without review."
A spokesman for Reuters said its journalists had entered
with consent and "focused our reporting on the images and
aspects of the scene that are newsworthy."
Representatives for CNN and Fox News said they had
permission and exercised editorial judgment in refraining from
showing sensitive information such as identification cards and
photographs.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax in New York and Dan Levine in San
Francisco; Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Rory
Carroll in Redlands, California,; Timothy Reid in San
Bernardino,; Curtis Skinner in San Francisco, Sharon Bernstein
in Sacramento, Angela Moon in New York and Steve Gorman in Los
Angeles; Writing by Joseph Ax; Editing by Amy Stevens, Toni
Reinhold)