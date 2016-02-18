FBI searches home of brother of San Bernardino shooter Farook

Feb 18 The Federal Bureau of Investigation
searched the Southern California home of the brother of one of
the shooters in the Dec. 2 San Bernardino attack, a law
enforcement source close to the investigation said on Thursday.
The source said that investigators with a search warrant
went to the Corona home of Syed Raheel Farook, a Navy veteran
whose brother and sister-in-law, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen
Malik, killed 14 people at a holiday party.
Officials are battling Apple Inc in court to get
the company to help them unlock an iPhone that had been used by
one of the shooters.
The source said that investigators do not intend to make an
arrest on Thursday. The source did not say whether the search
was related to efforts to unlock the iPhone.
Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife died in a shootout with
police the same day they attacked the holiday party.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif.; Editing
by Matthew Lewis)