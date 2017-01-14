On sensitive U.S. stopover, Taiwan leader connects to Twitter

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai
Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in
the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging
service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on
Saturday.
A source with knowledge of the president's travel through
San Francisco told Reuters she met with the "head of Twitter"
but declined to confirm if that person was CEO and co-founder
Jack Dorsey.
The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, did not
provide further details of her meetings in the U.S. tech
capital.
Tsai was returning from a week-long visit to Central
America. But it was her stopovers in the United States that
raised more interest after President-elect Donald Trump said
last month he would reconsider the long-standing "one China"
policy, whereby the United States acknowledges the Chinese
position that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of
China.
He reiterated that possibility in an interview with the Wall
Street Journal on Friday, a week before his inauguration. China
responded that the "one China" principle was the non-negotiable
political basis for China-U.S. relations.
Trump took a congratulatory call from Tsai after his Nov. 8
victory, sparking outrage from China, which believes the
Taiwanese leader wants to seek formal independence from the
mainland.
Tsai made a stopover in Houston on Jan. 7 and 8 before
heading to Central America and arrived Friday night in San
Francisco on her way back home. She did not appear to have met
with any representatives of the Trump team during her short U.S.
stays. But in Houston last Sunday, she met with Republican U.S.
Senator Ted Cruz and Texas Governor Greg Abbott and sparked more
ire in Beijing.
China had asked the United States not to allow Tsai to enter
or have formal government meetings under the one China policy.
Cruz was pointed in his criticism of the Chinese, saying
they needed to "understand that in America we make decisions
about meeting with visitors for ourselves."
Beijing considers self-governing Taiwan a renegade province
ineligible for state-to-state relations. The subject is a
sensitive one for China.
More than a hundred people were gathered outside the Hyatt
Regency near San Francisco International Airport, some to
protest and some to support the president.
Tsai will wind up her trip with a lunch with hundreds of
people from the Taiwanese community before her plane departs for
Taiwan in the afternoon.
(Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Matthew Lewis)