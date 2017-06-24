Gunman in California UPS shooting targeted co-workers for slayings

| June 23
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three
coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service
facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears
to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive
remains unknown, police said on Friday.
Investigators have yet to examine the contents of computers,
cell phones and a journal seized from the gunman's home in their
search for clues to the June 14 attack, San Francisco Police
Commander Greg McEachern said at a news conference.
McEachern also revealed the murder weapon was a MasterPiece
Arms "assault-type pistol" that he said was "commonly known as a
MAC-10," equipped with an extended 30-round magazine. He said
such weapons are outlawed in California.
That gun and a second, semiautomatic pistol recovered from
the scene were both listed as stolen weapons - the MAC-10 from
Utah and the other handgun in California, McEachern said.
Police offered few new details about how the shooting itself
unfolded.
The gunman, Jimmy Lam, 38, was attending a morning briefing
with fellow employees at the UPS package-sorting and delivery
center in San Francisco when he pulled out a gun and "without
warning or saying anything" opened fire on four co-workers, the
police commander said.
The first two victims, identified as Wayne Chan, 56, and
Benson Louie, 50, were killed.
In the ensuing pandemonium, Lam walked calmly outside the
building, approached another co-worker, Michael Lefiti, 46, and
shot him dead without uttering a word, then reentered the
facility.
Moments later, as police closed in, Lam put a gun to his
head and pulled the trigger, McEachern said, adding that Lam
fired about 20 rounds in all before the bloodshed ended. Police
never fired a shot.
While no motive has been established, McEachern said
interviews of various witnesses have led investigators to
believe that the three slayings were "purposeful and targeted,"
based on actions observed that day.
He said surveillance video also showed that during the
rampage, Lam appeared to pass by other co-workers "without there
being any interactions," suggesting those he did shoot were
intentionally singled out.
It was less clear whether the two surviving gunshot victims
were deliberately targeted, he said.
News of the carnage in San Francisco was largely
overshadowed that day by an unrelated shooting hours earlier in
the Virginia suburbs of Washington that left a congressman and
several others wounded before police killed the assailant.
