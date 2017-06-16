California tells VW to build electric charging stations in poor areas

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 California legislators on
Thursday tightened rules requiring Volkswagen AG to
spend a portion of clean car infrastructure funds in
disadvantaged communities, passing a bill as part of a budget
package agreed with Governor Jerry Brown.
The German automaker previously agreed to support clean
vehicles by spending $800 million in California, part of a total
of $2 billion nationally, to atone for secretly installing
software in diesel vehicles that allowed them to emit excess
pollution.
But critics said the plan by VW unit Electrify America for
the first $200 million of spending in California could give the
automaker a competitive advantage over other vehicle and
charging station makers and ignore poorer communities where the
state wants to promote clean cars.
Volkswagen proposed spending $120 million on more than 400
highways and community EV charging stations by 2019, often in
high-traffic areas where rivals hoped to set up commercial
stations.
The state's regulator, the Air Resources Board, last month
told VW to "make every attempt" to investment 35 percent of the
first 30-month investment cycle in disadvantaged communities
disproportionately affected by air pollution.
The bill passed on Thursday by both chambers of the state
legislature raised that pressure by instructing the Air
Resources Board to "ensure to the maximum extent allowable" that
at least 35 percent of investment funds go to low-income and
disadvantaged communities and requiring the board's directors
approve all VW plans at public hearings.
Electrify America did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. It had said in May that it was committed to
investing $2 billion in line with court-approved agreements with
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California.
Brown has not signed the bill but on Tuesday said he
supported the budget package of which it is part.
(Reporting By Peter Henderson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)