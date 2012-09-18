California governor signs work injury insurance bill

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 California Gov. Jerry
Brown signed a bill on Tuesday that will increase disability
benefits for workers injured on the job while reining in the
rising cost of their workers' compensation insurance premiums.
Lawmakers approved the bill last month on the last day of
their regular session after Brown personally appealed to them to
support it.
The last time leaders of the most populous U.S. state had
revised the workers' compensation system was in 2004 under
then-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The legislation signed by Brown had the support of labor and
business groups. Lawyers who represent injured workers opposed
the bill, which will curb lawsuits over injury claims.
With other changes, the bill is estimated to save California
businesses $1 billion next year while freeing up funds to boost
payments to disabled workers.
"These significant reforms save hundreds of millions of
dollars for California's employers while preventing an imminent
crisis of skyrocketing rates that would have hurt both injured
workers and businesses," Brown, a Democrat, said in a statement
after signing the bill.