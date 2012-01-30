TPG, News Corp, Time Warner bid for Turkey's Calik media-sources

| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL Jan 30 TPG Capital,
News Corp and Time Warner have placed bids for
the media assets of Turkey's Calik Holding, which also has
interests in energy and finance, three sources close to the
matter told Reuters on Monday.
"TPG, (News Corp's Rupert) Murdoch and Time Warner placed
bids. I know TPG is very aggressive," said a source close to the
deal, adding the submitted bids were around $1 billion, near the
asking price.
He said the sale process could be completed in February.
Calik bought ATV-Sabah for $1.1 billion in 2007 from the
Savings, Deposits and Insurance Fund (TMSF). Calik took on $750
million of bank debt in April 2008 to finance that acquisition.