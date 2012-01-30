UPDATE 1-News Corp among 3 bidders for Calik media -sources

* TPG, News Corp, Time Warner among bidders - sources
* Bids of up to around $1 billion received - sources
* Calik had been seeking more - sources
* Process could be completed in February
By Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Jan 30 News Corp, Time
Warner and TPG Capital have placed bids of up
to around $1 billion for the ATV-Sabah media unit of Turkey's
Calik Holding, three sources close to the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
Calik Holding, which also has interests in energy and
finance, paid $1.1 billion in 2007 for ATV-Sabah, one of
Turkey's largest media groups, and two of the sources said the
company did not want to make a loss on the deal.
Chairman Ahmet Calik was regarded as close to the ruling AK
party's leadership, and that deal gave the socially
conservative, economically liberal government an influential
friend in the media.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law Berat Albayrak is
the chief executive of Calik Holding, and his brother Serhat
Albayrak is the general manager of the media unit.
"TPG, (News Corp's Rupert) Murdoch and Time Warner placed
bids. I know TPG is very aggressive," said a source close to the
process, adding the submitted bids were around $1 billion.
He said the sale process could be completed in February.
Calik hired Goldman Sachs this month to steer the
sale of ATV and Sabah, according to sources close to the matter.
They said the deadline for bidding had been pushed back to the
end of January, having been earlier set for Jan. 18.
"Bids were placed last week. Today or tomorrow we expect
feedback," another source close to the deal told Reuters. "It is
a short list."
Earlier this month, sources had listed private quity funds
including TPG Capital and KKR & Co, along with Time
Warner and RTL Group -- Europe's biggest commercial
broadcaster -- among the potential bidders.
"KKR withdrew from the process, Time Warner placed a bid but
we know its interest is on the decline. TPG and News Corp are
more interested," said another source close to the matter.
"EBITDA was adjusted and the valuation was down," another
source close to the matter said. "Murdoch was said to have
placed a bid of $1 billion, but this figure is less than Calik's
expectations. Calik may prefer to cool the process," he said.
Earlier this month credit rating agency Fitch placed Calik
on a watch list due to refinancing concerns earlier this month.
Fitch said the Sabah and ATV media assets were thinly
capitalised, considering the competitive market they were in and
the current and projected working capital needs.
Calik took on $750 million of bank debt in April 2008 to
finance the acquisition of ATV-Sabah from the Savings, Deposits
and Insurance Fund (TMSF).
While analysts say Calik has found the media business
unprofitable and wants to sell it to cut its debts,
international investors have been lured by the attractions of
Turkey's young, large population and rapid economic growth.
Several of the bidders for ATV-Sabah made the shortlist when
Dogan Yayin Holding sought buyers last year for its
media assets. But Dogan opted to sell its assets to Turkish
groups, and held onto its flagship Hurriyet
newspaper.