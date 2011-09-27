UPDATE 1-Calix lowers Q3 outlook

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.07-$0.09 vs prior $0.20 estimate

Sept 27 - Telecom equipment maker Calix Inc lowered its third-quarter outlook hurt by fiber shortages in some portions of the market and a general slowdown in business as economic conditions worsen.

California-based Calix makes equipment that increases the capacity of fiber-optic lines to deliver telecom services and counts CenturyLink Inc and Frontier Communications Corp among its clients.

The new forecast for the quarter ending Sept. 24 also reflects continued delays in broadband stimulus awards becoming shippable orders, the company said in a statement.

The stimulus awards were part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 that aimed at creating jobs and investing in sectors like infrastructure and health.

Calix now expects earnings of 7-9 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $83-$85 million, compared with its earlier estimate of a 20 cents a share adjusted profit on revenue of $104 million.

Shares of the company, which have fallen 53 percent since its second-quarter earnings on July 21, closed at $10.26 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)