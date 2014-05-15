Barry Callebaut sees 2013/14 global cocoa market balanced

PARIS May 15 Barry Callebaut, the
world's biggest chocolate maker, expects global cocoa supply
will be in line with demand in 2013/14, its chief executive said
on Thursday.
The company had previously expected a small deficit, but CEO
Juergen Steinemann said a better-than-expected harvest in West
Africa had helped boost supply, erasing the deficit.
"I don't consider there will be a deficit this year,"
Steinemann said. "I believe it will be balanced."
In February the International Cocoa Organization forecast a
global cocoa deficit of 115,000 tonnes in 2013/14.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Writing by Sarah
McFarlane; editing by Jason Neely)