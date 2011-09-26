UPDATE 1-Cal Maine Q1 profit falls on higher feed costs

BRIEF-EMERSON ELECTRIC SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48 PER SHARE
* Q1 EPS $0.13 vs $0.20 last year
* Q1 rev $243.8 mln vs $190.4 mln, a year ago
* Expects feed costs to remain high and volatile (Follows alerts)
Sept 26 U.S. egg supplier Cal Maine Foods Inc reported a lower quarterly profit hurt by higher feed costs, which it expects to remain high for the year ahead.
Jackson, Mississippi-based Cal Maine, which makes and sells fresh shell eggs, posted first-quarter net income of $3.1 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with $4.8 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales rose 28 percent to $243.8 million.
Higher feed costs, especially that of corn, have been hurting companies in the poultry industry, prompting some to switch to using wheat as chicken feed.
Cal Maine shares closed at $30.43 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
