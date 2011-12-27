UPDATE 2-Cal-Maine Foods Q2 profit jumps; shares rise

* Q2 EPS $0.97 vs $0.64 last year

* Q2 rev $290.4 vs $234.5 mln last year

* Shares up as much as 7 pct

Dec 27 Cal-Maine Foods Inc's second-quarter profit rose more than 50 percent as strong demand for eggs and higher average selling prices helped the company overcome rising feed costs.

The egg supplier's shares rose as much as 7 percent to a five-month high of $36.50 in morning trade on Nasdaq.

The company said demand has been very good this fall with total dozen eggs sold up 6 percent, compared with the same period last year.

For the quarter ended Nov. 26, the net income rose to $23.3 million from $15.2 million. Revenue jumped 24 percent to $290.4 million.

Jackson, Mississippi-based Cal-Maine said feed costs were up 20 percent in the quarter and expects it to be higher for the rest of the fiscal year.