CalPERS to invest $530 mln in Asia real estate funds of ARA Asset

HONG KONG Aug 17 The California Public
Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) will invest $530 million
in two new real estate funds of ARA Asset Management
that will mainly allocate to China, the biggest U.S. public
pension fund said on Thursday.
CalPERS, which has assets worth about $238 billion, will
allocate $480 million to the ARA Long Term Hold Fund. The fund
will invest in office buildings and malls in China and Hong
Kong.
The U.S. pension fund will also invest $50 million in ARA's
Dragon Fund II that will primarily focus on retail, office and
residential properties in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and
Malaysia, it said in a statement.
CalPERS previously invested $500 million in ARA's Dragon
Fund I in 2007. The investment earned it a 19.2 percent return
in one year ending March 31, 2012, and an annualised 8.4 percent
gain in three years through end of March, it said.
ARA, which managed S$21.8 billion ($17.44 billion) at
end-June, is part-owned by Cheung Kong Holdings,
controlled by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing.