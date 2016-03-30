REFILE-California lawmakers urge CalPERS to divest from Exxon

(Adds missing letter in California in headline. No changes to
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, March 30 Two California Democratic
congressmen on Wednesday urged the California Public Employees
Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, to
divest from oil giant ExxonMobil over its handling of the issue
of climate change.
Congressmen Ted Lieu and Mark DeSaulnier sent a letter to
CalPERS CEO Anne Stausboll, saying it is "morally suspect" for
the $300 billion pension fund "to invest in a company that
engaged in morally reprehensible conduct" on climate change.
The lawmakers said the fund should follow the lead of the
Rockefeller Family Fund, which said last week it would divest
from fossil fuels and "eliminate holdings" of Exxon Mobil Corp
, saying the oil company associated with the family
fortune has misled the public about climate change risks.
CalPERS was not immediately available for comment.
Investigations last year from Inside Climate News and the
Los Angeles Times reported that the major oil firm misled the
public and shareholders about the risks of climate change.
The stories led New York and California's attorneys general
to launch investigations into whether the company misinformed
shareholders. On Tuesday, the top attorneys from Massachusetts
and the U.S. Virgin Islands confirmed they have launched their
own investigations.
An Exxon spokeswoman refuted the conclusions of those
reports that said the company ignored the research of its own
climate scientists.
"Contrary to activists' claims, our company's deliberations
decades ago yielded no definitive conclusions," Suzanne
McCarron, Exxon vice president of public affairs wrote in a
statement Tuesday. She added that the company continues to
engage in public debate around "policy responses to the emerging
science."
The congressmen challenged CalPERS' position that divestment
isn't always the best strategy to change company behavior on
climate change, and that ongoing shareholder pressure can yield
more results.
"We have seen no discernable evidence that CalPERS' efforts
to engage ExxonMobil have resulted in any significant change in
the way the company operates when it comes to taking action on
climate change," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.
Last year, CalPERS completed a study of its portfolio's
carbon footprint, breaking down the greenhouse gas emissions of
its companies.
The fund is already beginning to sell its holdings in
companies that get at least half of their revenues from coal
mining after California Governor Jerry Brown signed a law
calling for the partial divestment. The company is aiming to
sell the shares by 2017.
