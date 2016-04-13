CalPERS seeks support to make Noble Energy report on climate change

(Adds background)
April 13 CalPERS, the largest public U.S.
pension fund and a Noble Energy Inc shareholder, urged
fellow stakeholders in the company to support a proposal
requiring the oil and gas company to report risks associated
with climate change.
CalPERS, or California Public Employees Retirement System,
on Wednesday asked other Noble investors to vote at a
shareholder meeting on April 26 in favor of making the company
publish a climate change report annually. (bit.ly/1WrQWle)
The pension fund manager has pushed for environmental and
social governance measures at other energy companies in which it
is invested, including Exxon Mobil.
CalPERS owns a 0.24 percent stake in Noble Energy, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Ceres, a nonprofit group that tracks environmental records
of public companies, in 2013 launched an initiative with a group
of 75 investors including CalPERS requesting Noble and other
companies to review and report climate change risk.
Institutions managing $6 trillion in assets plan to back a
call for ExxonMobil to disclose the impact of climate change
policy on its business, one of the organizers of the vote said
on Tuesday.
Azzad Asset Management, investment advisor to the Azzad
Funds, on Wednesday supported calls seeking an investigation
into whether Exxon intentionally misled the public and its
shareholders about the risks of climate change.
