CORRECTED-Calpers opposes California bill on broad firearms investment ban

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 The investment committee
of the biggest U.S. public pension fund voted on Monday to
oppose legislation seeking to prevent the fund from investing in
any company making firearms or ammunition for any market other
than the U.S. military.
Investment staff at the California Public Employees'
Retirement System, best known as Calpers, had urged the $255
billion pension fund's committee to oppose the bill in the state
legislature as it would intrude on the fund board's investment
authority and complicate staff work as other politically
symbolic legislation has.
"Should this bill pass, the Calpers Investment Office would
need to divert resources away from making and managing
investments toward analyzing and reporting on its holdings and
divestment actions," a staff report said.
"Moreover, legislation was enacted in 2010 that states any
new annual reporting requirement should cease after five years,
and this bill requires reporting in perpetuity as does reporting
on Sudan, Iran, and Holocaust Era and Northern Ireland," the
report said.
Calpers' traditionally prefers symbolic directives regarding
investment choices come from its leaders such as a recent effort
pressing the fund to divest holdings in firearms companies whose
weapons are illegal for private citizens in California to own,
like a semi-automatic rifle used in the massacre at the Sandy
Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in December.
In response to that tragedy, Calpers' investment committee
in February voted to sell the funds' stakes in two manufacturers
of guns and high-capacity ammunition clips.
The move, led by fund board member and state treasurer Bill
Lockyer, affects about $5 million in investments in Smith &
Wesson Holding Corp and Sturm, Ruger & Co.
Lockyer led a similar effort at Calpers' sister fund, the
California State Teachers' Retirement System. It made official
on Friday its decision to divest from Smith & Wesson and Sturm
Ruger in a move affecting about $3 million in investments.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Richard Chang)