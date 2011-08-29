Calpers settles suit with Fitch, not Moody's or S&P

* Lawsuit alleges unreasonably high ratings on SIVs

* Fitch will make no payment under settlement-spokesman

* Calpers litigation continues against Moody's, S&P

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 29 Fitch Ratings settled a lawsuit in which the largest U.S. public pension fund alleged unreasonably high ratings on structured investment vehicles, according to a court document filed on Friday.

The California Public Employees' Retirement System sued Fitch, Moody's (MCO.N) and Standard & Poor's in July 2009, alleging that inaccurate ratings caused $1 billion in losses.

Fitch will make no payment under the settlement, Fitch spokesman Daniel Noonan said in an email on Monday.

CalPERS spokesman Wayne Davis declined to comment on the terms of the settlement, but said it will streamline the case against Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

"CalPERS can still fully recover its damages if it prevails against Moody's or S&P," Davis said in an email.

Representatives for Moody's and S&P were not immediately available for comment.

Filed in July 2009, Calpers' lawsuit focuses on structured investment vehicles, which are complex packages of loans and debt, including subprime mortgages and collateralized debt obligations, that banks assemble and then sell to investors.

The pension fund contended that it bought $1.3 billion of debt issued by Cheyne Finance LLC, Sigma Finance Inc and Stanfield Victoria Funding LLC, which were SIVs that had received "triple-A" ratings.

But it said these ratings were inflated, and that it suffered heavy losses starting in 2007 when the investments collapsed in value as credit tightened.

"Fitch is pleased with the resolution of this case and the disposition reached with CalPERS," Noonan said.

S&P is a unit of McGraw-Hill Cos MHP.N and Fitch is a unit of France's Fimalac SA (LBCP.PA).

The case is California Public Employees' Retirement Systems v. Moody's Corp et al, Superior Court of California, San Francisco County, No. 09-490241. (Reporting by Dan Levine. Editing by Robert MacMillan)