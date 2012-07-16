Libor scandal riles Calpers chief investment officer

Petaluma, Calif., July 16 The biggest U.S.
public pension fund will seek damages if it finds it has been
hurt by the Libor scandal, its chief investment officer said on
Monday.
Suspected manipulation by global banks of Libor benchmark
international rates shows the financial services industry cannot
be trusted to act in the best interest of long-term investors
like the California Public Employees' Retirement System and any
misdeeds uncovered in Libor probes need to prosecuted, said Joe
Dear, who oversees the assets of the $233 billion pension fund.
Dear said it is not clear how or if the fund may have been
affected by the Libor scandal. The fund needs to sort out
whether it benefited from some suspected transactions, was hurt
by others, or both.
"That's not going to be easy to do," Dear said at a press
event at a meeting of the pension fund's officers and staff in
Petaluma, California.
Libor is compiled from estimates by big banks of how much
they believe they have to pay to borrow from each other and is
used for $550 trillion of interest rate derivatives contracts.
It also influences rates on many lending transactions, including
mortgages, student loans and credit card transactions.
On Sunday, a spokesman for New York Attorney General Eric
Schneider said the state is investigating possible rigging of
Libor, and other states, such as Florida, are also looking at
possible legal actions. Connecticut's attorney general launched
a probe six months ago.
U.S. and British authorities last month fined Barclays Plc
, the bank at the center of the Libor scandal, a record
$450 million for manipulating the rate. Barclays employees are
not shielded from criminal prosecution. The U.S. Justice
Department is also building criminal cases against several
financial institutions and their employees, The New York Times
reported on Saturday.