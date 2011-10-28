UPDATE 1-Power company Calpine Q3 profit declines

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Q3 EPS $0.39 vs EPS $0.45, a year ago
* Q3 rev rose 4 pct
* Sees FY 2012 adj EBITDA at $1.55 bln-$1.75 bln
Oct 28 Calpine Corp posted a lower third-quarter profit as commodity margins fell and the power company said it expects growth to return only in 2013.
Houston-based Calpine expects 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding items, at $1.55-$1.75 billion.
The company reaffirmed its 2011 adjusted EBITDA view of $1.7 -$1.75 billion.
July-September margins fell 3 percent to $825 million.
Net income fell to $190 million, or 39 cents a share, from $217 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.2 billion, higher than 1.8 billion in revenue as expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Calpine shares, which have lost almost an eighth of their value in the last three months, closed at $14.75 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.