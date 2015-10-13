Power producer Calpine to buy power plant for $500 mln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 13 U.S. power producer Calpine Corp said it would buy a gas-fired power plant from Granite Ridge Holdings LLC for $500 million.
Calpine said Granite Ridge Energy Center, the 745 megawatt power plant, is located in Londonderry, New Hampshire. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.