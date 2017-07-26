FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月26日 / 晚上11点35分 / 1 天前

Energy Capital in advanced talks to buy Calpine - Bloomberg

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Energy Capital Partners LLC is in advanced talks to buy power producer Calpine Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Energy Capital may announce a deal to buy the Houston-based company as soon as next week, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2u0t3GN)

Calpine declined to comment and Energy Capital could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Wall Street Journal had reported in May that Calpine was exploring a sale, and was working with investment bankers at Lazard Ltd to find possible buyers.

Shares of Calpine, which generates electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources, rose more than 5 percent in late trade on Wednesday.

The company had a market value of $5 billion as of Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

