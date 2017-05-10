Power producer Calpine exploring a sale - WSJ

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The company is working with investment bankers at Lazard Ltd to find possible buyers, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2qTSMmy)
Shares of Calpine were up 12.8 percent at $11.36 in late afternoon trading.
Calpine declined to comment.
Up to Tuesday's close, the company had a market capitalization of $3.63 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit