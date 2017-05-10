版本:
Power producer Calpine exploring a sale - WSJ

May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The company is working with investment bankers at Lazard Ltd to find possible buyers, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2qTSMmy)

Shares of Calpine were up 12.8 percent at $11.36 in late afternoon trading.

Calpine declined to comment.

Up to Tuesday's close, the company had a market capitalization of $3.63 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
