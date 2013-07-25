版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Calpine backs 2013 adj free cash flow outlook of $1.50/shr

(Corrects headline and text to say company sees adjusted free cash flow, not earnings, of $1.50 per share in 2013)

July 25 Calpine Corp : * Says reaffirms 2013 adjusted free cash flow outlook of $1.50

per share * Q2 loss per share $0.16; Q2 operating revenue $1.57 billion,

up 78.8 percent * Q2 shr view $0.03, rev view $1.10 bln -- Thomson Reuters

I/B/E/S * Says tightens 2013 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow

guidance ranges * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
