Calpine to sell 6 U.S. power plants for $1.57 billion

April 18 Calpine Corp said it will sell six power plants in the U.S. Southeast to LS Power for $1.57 billion in cash to focus on the wholesale power markets and better align its asset base.

The company said the divesture is expected to add about $100 million to its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation in 2014. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
