版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 15日 星期二 19:53 BJT

UPDATE 1-Caltex Australia to sell bitumen unit to Trafigura's Puma

GENEVA Oct 15 Fuel marketer Caltex Australia Ltd has entered a conditional agreement to sell its bitumen unit to Trafigura's Puma Energy, the companies said on Tuesday.

Caltex Australia, part-owned by oil major Chevron, said that it no longer considered bitumen a "core business" following a decision to close the Kurnell base oil refinery in Sydney and convert it to a terminal next year.

The agreement is the latest in a string of planned acquisitions for Puma Energy such as a deal to buy Australian fuel distributor and retailer Ausfuel from private equity firm Archer Capital in February.

Swiss trading house Trafigura has previously said it was mulling a possible listing for Puma in 2014.

The group noted that the agreement was subject to regulatory approval in an email to Reuters. No value was given for the purchase.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐