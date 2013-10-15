UPDATE 1-Caltex Australia to sell bitumen unit to Trafigura's Puma

BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment announces private offering of $1.2 bln of senior notes
* Private offering of $1.2 billion of senior notes announced by Six Flags
GENEVA Oct 15 Fuel marketer Caltex Australia Ltd has entered a conditional agreement to sell its bitumen unit to Trafigura's Puma Energy, the companies said on Tuesday.
Caltex Australia, part-owned by oil major Chevron, said that it no longer considered bitumen a "core business" following a decision to close the Kurnell base oil refinery in Sydney and convert it to a terminal next year.
The agreement is the latest in a string of planned acquisitions for Puma Energy such as a deal to buy Australian fuel distributor and retailer Ausfuel from private equity firm Archer Capital in February.
Swiss trading house Trafigura has previously said it was mulling a possible listing for Puma in 2014.
The group noted that the agreement was subject to regulatory approval in an email to Reuters. No value was given for the purchase.
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"